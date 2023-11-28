

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coty Inc. (COTY), a beauty products maker, announced on Tuesday that it has expanded its gender-neutral parental leave policy, and will be phased in all the countries that it is operating in by fiscal 2024.



The leave policy established in 2022 has a global minimum of 14 fully paid weeks for all employees, regardless of gender.



Coty's parental leave policy, which gives gender equality in pay and workplace advancement worldwide, is guided by local regulations.



In its 2023 Sustainability Report, the company also said that it has exceeded its SBTi1-approved Scope 1 and 2 emissions reduction targets, achieving an 82 percent reduction.



Further, its factories and distribution centers have also achieved its goals of zero waste to landfill and an 80 percent recycling rate ahead of 2030 schedule.



On Monday, Coty shares closed at $11.23, down 1.14% on the New York Stock Exchange.



