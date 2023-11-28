Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Minen-Aktien vor Mega-Hausse: Diese KUPFER-AKTIE bringt spektakuläre Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.11.2023 | 10:18
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clean Invest Africa Plc - Issue of Convertible Loan Notes

Clean Invest Africa Plc - Issue of Convertible Loan Notes

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 28

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

28 November 2023

Clean Invest Africa plc

("Clean Invest Africa" or the "Company")

Issue of Convertible Loan Notes

Clean Invest Africa Plc (AQSE: CIA), the Aquis Growth Market quoted clean technology and renewable energy investment company, is pleased to announce that it has issued unsecured convertible loan notes for a total of £127,066 (the "CLNs"). The CLNs have an annual interest coupon rate of 8%, payable either in cash or in ordinary shares of the Company at sole discretion of the Investors, on a six month basis, at a conversion rate of 0.35 pence per share. The CLNs principal amount matures on 31stDecember 2024 and are convertible then at the option of the holder into 36,304,571 ordinary shares of 0.25p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 0.35 pence per share. Both the CLNs and the coupon also carry the equivalent of one Warrants for every two Ordinary Share resulting from the conversions each with an exercise price of 1p and valid for a period of 3 years from grant.

The CLNs have been raised through Bahrain Energy Services WLL, an entity controlled equally by Non-Executive Chairman, Shaikh Mohamed Abdulla Khalifa Alkhalifa and Chief Executive Officer Filippo Fantechi.

The funds raised as a result of the issue of the CLNs will be used to provide additional working capital for the Company.

Filippo Fantechi, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Clean Invest Africa plc and CEO of CoalTech Limited, commented "By participating in this fund raising the investors have shown their confidence in the Company. The operating business, CoalTech Limited, continues to have bright prospects particularly through international expansion and we will update shareholders as events unfold."

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Company

Clean Invest Africa PLC

Filippo Fantechi, Director

Telephone: +973 3969 6273

Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl

Telephone: 020 7220 9795

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameShaikh Mohamed Abdulla Khalifa Alkhalifa
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-executive Chairman of Clean Invest Africa, Plc
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameClean Invest Africa, Plc
b)LEI21380018O4YRPUEJUS57
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification codeOrdinary Shares of 0.25 pence eachISIN: GB00BF52QX07
b)Nature of the transactionCapital Raise via CLNs
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Convertible Loan Notes into 18,152,286 Ordinary Shares at 0.35 pence per share
d)Aggregated information- Aggregated volume- PriceN/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction24 November 2023
f)Place of the transactionAQSE Growth Market
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameFilippo Fantechi
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector of Clean Invest Africa, Plc
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameClean Invest Africa, Plc
b)LEI21380018O4YRPUEJUS57
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification codeOrdinary Shares of 0.25 pence eachISIN: GB00BF52QX07
b)Nature of the transactionCapital Raise
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Convertible Loan Notes into 18,152,285 Ordinary Shares at 0.35 pence per share
d)Aggregated information- Aggregated volume- PriceN/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction24 November 2023
f)Place of the transactionAQSE Growth Market

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.