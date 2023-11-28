Clean Invest Africa Plc - Issue of Convertible Loan Notes

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 28

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

28 November 2023

Clean Invest Africa plc

("Clean Invest Africa" or the "Company")

Issue of Convertible Loan Notes

Clean Invest Africa Plc (AQSE: CIA), the Aquis Growth Market quoted clean technology and renewable energy investment company, is pleased to announce that it has issued unsecured convertible loan notes for a total of £127,066 (the "CLNs"). The CLNs have an annual interest coupon rate of 8%, payable either in cash or in ordinary shares of the Company at sole discretion of the Investors, on a six month basis, at a conversion rate of 0.35 pence per share. The CLNs principal amount matures on 31stDecember 2024 and are convertible then at the option of the holder into 36,304,571 ordinary shares of 0.25p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 0.35 pence per share. Both the CLNs and the coupon also carry the equivalent of one Warrants for every two Ordinary Share resulting from the conversions each with an exercise price of 1p and valid for a period of 3 years from grant.

The CLNs have been raised through Bahrain Energy Services WLL, an entity controlled equally by Non-Executive Chairman, Shaikh Mohamed Abdulla Khalifa Alkhalifa and Chief Executive Officer Filippo Fantechi.

The funds raised as a result of the issue of the CLNs will be used to provide additional working capital for the Company.

Filippo Fantechi, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Clean Invest Africa plc and CEO of CoalTech Limited, commented "By participating in this fund raising the investors have shown their confidence in the Company. The operating business, CoalTech Limited, continues to have bright prospects particularly through international expansion and we will update shareholders as events unfold."

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Company

Clean Invest Africa PLC

Filippo Fantechi, Director

Telephone: +973 3969 6273

Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl

Telephone: 020 7220 9795

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Shaikh Mohamed Abdulla Khalifa Alkhalifa 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Chairman of Clean Invest Africa, Plc b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Clean Invest Africa, Plc b) LEI 21380018O4YRPUEJUS57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification code Ordinary Shares of 0.25 pence eachISIN: GB00BF52QX07 b) Nature of the transaction Capital Raise via CLNs c) Price(s) and volume(s) Convertible Loan Notes into 18,152,286 Ordinary Shares at 0.35 pence per share d) Aggregated information- Aggregated volume- Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 24 November 2023 f) Place of the transaction AQSE Growth Market