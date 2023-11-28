Toronto, Ontario and Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2023) - The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQB: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") announces the filing of its interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2023, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company also announces that an investor call has been scheduled to update Tinley's shareholders and the marketplace on various initiatives currently being undertaken that are intended to create substantial value for its shareholders. To fund these near-term value creating opportunities, the Company will need to complete a financing.

Management will be hosting an investor call to update shareholders on the near-term value creating opportunities and the financing needs of the Company required to exploit these opportunities. The investor call will be held on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 1:00PM (EST).

The dial in details are as follows:

Guest Dial in Numbers: Local - Toronto, ON: (+1) 416-764-8658

Toll Free - North America: (+1) 888-886-7786

Guest Web Access: http://momentum.adobeconnect.com/tinleybeverageinvestorcall/

Teddy Zittell, the Company's CEO stated, "Now that we have exited the Long Beach manufacturing facility and are in the final stages of installing Tinley's bottling-line in Blaze Life Holdings' manufacturing facility in Canoga Park CA, we are fully focused on a number of high yielding revenue opportunities that have recently become increased in scope. If Tinley's is able to raise the capital needed to exploit these lucrative near-term opportunities, the next 12 months could be very exciting for Tinley's shareholders."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements and information that are not historical facts but instead include financial projections and estimates, statements regarding plans, goals, objectives and intentions, statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to its future business and operations, management's expectations regarding growth and phrases containing words such as "ongoing", "estimates", "expects", "anticipates", or the negative thereof or any other variations thereon or comparable terminology referring to future events or results, or that events or conditions "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved, or comparable terminology referring to future events or results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, the timing of BLH's receipt of certain licenses and approvals necessary to operate at the BLH Facility, the timing of the BLH Facility becoming fully operational, potential delays or unanticipated problems related to the relocation of Tinley's bottling assets to the BLH Facility, risks associated with Tinley's existing bottling customers continuing production at the BLH Facility and Tinley's existing can customers agreeing to move their production to the BLH Facility, Tinley's being sufficiently capitalized to meet its financial obligations related to the move to BLH Facility, potential delays in obtaining, or failures to obtain, necessary governmental approvals required to operate the BLH Facility, risks underlying management's expectations relating to the proposed benefits of relocating to the BLH Facility, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability, and costs, of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in input costs, changes in consumer tastes and preferences, and the ability of BLH and the Company to achieve certain expected synergies as a result of the entering into of their management services agreement Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law. Products, formulations, and timelines outlined herein are subject to change at any time.

