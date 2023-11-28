Announced the acquisition of the Northern Miner, Canadian Mining Journal and MINING.COM;

Total signed advertising contracts YTD as of November 27, 2023 represent $2,764,000;

Ended the quarter with total cash, cash equivalents, due from brokers and investments of $47,949,324.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2023) - EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) ("EarthLabs" or the "Company"), a leading mining investment and technology company, is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated financial results for three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 of the Company (the "Financial Results").

"Amidst a challenging junior resource market, EarthLabs stands resilient, focusing on long-term strategic positioning," said Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman and CEO of EarthLabs. "With the acquisition of key media assets and a robust investment and cash reserve, we're not just enduring the storm but redefining the landscape. Our portfolio, now enhanced with the Northern Miner, Canadian Mining Journal, and MINING.COM, empowers us to innovate and enhance the way information is shared in the mining sector. Our vision remains steadfast-EarthLabs is building a legacy in the mining investment and technology sphere."

Highlights for the three-months period ended September 30, 2023:

Advertising revenue of $440,430 as compared to $1,040,933 for the three months ended September 30, 2022;

Net investment losses of $3,749,013 from our investment portfolio as compared to net investment losses of $3,747,401 for the three months ended September 30, 2022;

Net loss from operations of $5,867,847 (basic loss per share of $0.04) as compared to net loss from operations of $3,818,176 (basic loss per share of $0.03) for the three months ended September 30, 2022;

Net loss and comprehensive loss of $5,867,847 (basic loss per share of $0.04) as compared to net loss and comprehensive loss of $4,673,444 (basic loss per share of $0.04) for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Highlights for the nine-months period ended September 30, 2023:

Completed the nine-month period with total cash and cash equivalents, due from brokers, investments and equity investments of $47,949,324 as compared to $52,546,191 as of December 31, 2022;

Advertising revenue of $1,529,244 as compared to $1,646,605 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022;

Net investment losses of $1,014,059 from our investment portfolio as compared to net investment losses of $12,089,495 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022;

Net loss from operations of $5,403,056 (basic loss per share of $0.04) as compared to net loss from operations of $13,664,107 (basic loss per share of $0.10) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022;

Net loss and comprehensive loss of $5,403,056 (basic loss per share of $0.04) as compared to net loss and comprehensive loss of $14,194,686 (basic loss per share of $0.10) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Subsequent to September 30, 2023, the Company announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Glacier Media Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Glacier Rig Ltd. under which EarthLabs will acquire The Northern Miner Group ("TNM Group"), a leading group of mining media brands including The Northern Miner ("TNM"), Canadian Mining Journal ("CMJ") and MINING.COM. The consideration for the acquisition of the TNM Group consists of the aggregate cash payment of $4,000,000, subject to working capital adjustments. There are no finder's fees associated with the acquisition and the Company is not assuming any material debt from Glacier Rig Ltd. The acquisition is expected to close before December 1, 2023, and remains subject to customary closing conditions and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Summary of financial results

The following are selected unaudited consolidated financial results as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, with comparatives:

Interim condensed consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss highlights Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Advertising revenue $ 440,430 $ 1,040,933 $ 1,529,244 $ 1,646,605 Subscriptions revenue 212,268 237,175 645,291 771,226 Sales of exploration maps 49,929 52,600 189,428 186,050 Net investment losses (3,749,013) (3,747,401) (1,014,059) (12,089,495) Other income 234,629 32,118 735,380 151,369 Total expenses (3,778,379) (2,259,735) (8,361,843) (6,793,164) Loss from equity investment (14,821) (238,053) (90,854) (390,355) Deemed gain on disposition of equity investment - - - 407,790 Income tax recovery 737,110 1,064,187 964,357 2,445,867 Net loss from operations for the period (5,867,847) (3,818,176) (5,403,056) (13,664,107) Net loss from discontinued operations for the period - (855,268) - (530,579) Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period (5,867,847) (4,673,444) (5,403,056) (14,194,686) Loss per common share for the period - basic and

diluted (0.04) (0.04) (0.04) (0.10)

Interim condensed consolidated statements of financial

position highlights September 30,

2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,376,041 $ 25,346,049 Due from brokers 398,682 3,180,098 Accounts receivable, net of expected credit losses 59,840 116,214 Investments, at fair value 31,019,579 21,774,168 Equity investment 2,155,022 2,245,876 Income tax receivable 684,585 - Intangible Assets 7,511,360 8,105,504 Goodwill 2,210,980 2,210,980 Total assets 58,717,763 63,271,860 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 794,478 1,002,120 Deferred revenue 1,705,081 1,004,440 Income tax payable 8,188 1,017,408 Deferred tax liabilities 1,247,768 1,572,001 Total liabilities 3,926,477 5,176,033 Share capital, contributed surplus, and warrants 52,133,383 50,034,868 Retained earnings 2,657,903 8,060,959

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) is a mining investment and technology company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release contains forward-looking information which involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements regarding exploration results and exploration plans.

