Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Minen-Aktien vor Mega-Hausse: Diese KUPFER-AKTIE bringt spektakuläre Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P1WT | ISIN: CA65344H1001 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXERA ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXERA ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
28.11.2023 | 15:02
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nexera Energy Inc.: Nexera Energy Increases Ownership in Marpat Leases

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Nexera Energy Inc. (TSX Venture:NGY) (the "Corporation", the "Company" or "Nexera") is pleased to announce that the Company increased its ownership in the Marpat leases in the Somerset field of Bexar County, Texas, from 25% to 100% for approximately USD $160,000.

At the time of the acquisition the Marpat properties consisted of four leases, with four oil wells per lease. The leases were consolidated into one lease, with 17 wells, and the Company has sold a 50% interest in Marpat lease for CDN $300,000. The Company will use the funds from the sale to bring all Marpat wells on production as well as optimizing other wells that the Company owns in the Somerset field.

Shelby Beattie, CEO of Nexera commented, "We are thrilled to have reached these agreements as we take advantage of high oil prices. Acquisitions such as these are a key part of Nexera's strategy to grow daily production using our Company's unique ability to operate shallow oil wells efficiently and cost effectively."

For further information, please contact:

Nexera Energy Inc.
Shelby D. Beattie, President
(403) 262-6000
info@nexeraenergy.com
www.nexeraenergy.com

About Nexera Energy Inc.

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSX Venture:NGY) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera is owner and operator of the Lavernia, Wooden Horse and Stockdale Horizon Projects. The Company also owns 100% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein relating to the timing of the filing of financial statements constitutes forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Nexera Energy Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/810548/nexera-energy-increases-ownership-in-marpat-leases

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.