Tapestry, Inc.: Giving Time, Talent, and Resources at Tapestry This Giving Tuesday

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Today is Giving Tuesday, a global movement unleashing the power of radical generosity. At Tapestry, we are committed to showing up in the communities in which we live and work, and giving our time, talents and resources. Our purpose - stretch what's possible - comes to life when we practice generosity.

Tapestry and its house of brands live our purpose every day, not just on Giving Tuesday. Here are three examples of how our brands and people are living proof of the power of radical generosity.

Coach Foundation, Dream It Real

Access to post-secondary education has the power to expand opportunities for young people around the world. Meet Yannick - one of the 5,000+ scholars the Coach Foundation supports around the world.

His story is a testament to the power of dreaming big and we are proud to play a part in his journey of turning dreams into reality.

The Coach Foundation is on a mission to create a more equitable future by creating opportunities and removing barriers for the next generation of young people.

Since we launched our signature initiative, Dream It Real, in 2018, we have continued to empower students from historically underrepresented and marginalized communities that demonstrate a high financial need.

Additionally, we have:

Provided 5,000 scholarships to students around the world. Partnered with 8 nonprofits globally to support the dreams of young people. Mentored over 250 students through our employee Dream It Real Mentor Program.

Our impact on the lives of young people would not be possible without the collective efforts of our employees, customers, and nonprofit partners around the world.

On this Giving Tuesday, we thank them for the time and dedication contributed to the young people the Coach Foundation supports.

kate spade new york

kate spade new york believes that good mental health is foundational to women and girls' empowerment. For over a decade, we've been providing access to culturally competent mental health resources, globally advocating on the issue and using our platform to help destigmatize mental health issues. We are uniquely positioned to support women in all their intersecting identities, by providing mental health resources that contribute to their empowerment journeys. To date, KSNY has given over $26M to support mental health and empowerment efforts, globally, and have committed to supporting 100,000 women and girls with access to mental health and empowerment resources by 2025.

This Giving Tuesday in our North American stores and websites, 5% of net sales on November 28, 2023 (up to a maximum donation of $275,000) will be donated to non-profit partner Tides Foundation to support the mental health and empowerment initiatives of women and girls globally.

To shop with the brand during Giving Tuesday, and to learn more about Kate Spade New York's social impact work, visit: https://www.katespade.com/social-impact/our-mission

Stuart Weitzman

Stuart Weitzman is committed to celebrating the strength of women and girls, inspiring their confidence and empowering them to be bold - through authentic partnerships and programs - to create meaningful change in their communities.

We recently announced a bespoke program with Vital Voices, Bold Movers: Investing in Women Working Towards Gender Equity. Bold Movers is a seven-week program that invests in women working toward gender equality advancing workplace inclusion, addressing challenges for working mothers and caregivers, and changing the cultural perceptions of women in society. Participants will build their confidence, empowering themselves to take on leadership roles and identify and remove barriers to their success.

Through curriculum work, mentorship, and a network of peers, Bold Movers gives participants the skills, knowledge, confidence, and inner strength to lead social change and create pathways to prosperity for themselves and their communities.

Participants will also receive mentorship for the full length of the program, focusing on how best to catalyze the changes that matter most to them. They will also be eligible to receive a grant to help further their missions.

On Giving Tuesday, we celebrate the power of women helping women: giving support, encouragement, and experience so that one generation may learn from another.

