Tapestry, Inc.: Coach Partners With Blue Star Families in Celebration of Military Spouse Appreciation Day

In honor of National Military Spouse Appreciation Day last month, COACH and nonprofit partner, Blue Star Families - a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting military families and strengthening their communities, teamed up to host events in Jacksonville, FL and at our New York City Hudson Yards HQ to recognize military spouses and the vital role they play in supporting our military.

Blue Star Families and Coach and Tapestry Volunteers at Tapestry's Hudson Yards offices.





Kicking things off in Jacksonville, which has a large military family presence, we partnered with the Blue Stars Families Jacksonville chapter to welcome 100 military spouses to a pop-up shop featuring gifted Coach products. Following the event, they received a behind-the-scenes tour of the fulfillment center and met with Tapestry leaders, including Ken Sanders, SVP, Global Fulfillment and Logistics, and Cristin Nestor, VP, Eastern Fulfillment and Logistics. This is the second year in a row Tapestry's Jacksonville fulfillment center has worked with Blue Star Families on many donations to help provide gifts to over 3,000 military community members.

The celebration continued in New York, where an additional 100 military spouses joined us for another pop-up shopping experience, followed by a panel featuring Todd Kahn, CEO of Coach, and David L. Casey, Tapestry Chief Inclusion and Social Impact Officer. Together with special guests from our Blue Star Families partners, they spoke about the organization's work and how companies can support veterans, active service members, and their communities.

We're grateful to Blue Star Families for the chance to give back to the military spouse community, and to all the Coach and Tapestry team members who made these events possible. Thank you! OurTapestry

