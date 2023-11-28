

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A day after reporting below average demand for this month's two-year and five-year note auctions, the Treasury Department on Tuesday revealed this month's auction of $39 billion worth of seven-year notes also attracted below average demand.



The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.399 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.44.



The Treasury sold $38 billion worth of seven-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 4.908 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.70.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54.



The Treasury announced the results of this month's auctions of $54 billion worth of two-year notes and $55 billion worth of five-year notes on Monday.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken