Earnings: $113.71 million in Q3 vs. -$74.72 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.43 in Q3 vs. -$0.29 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Workday, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $407.82 million or $1.53 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.41 per share Revenue: $1.87 billion in Q3 vs. $1.60 billion in the same period last year.



