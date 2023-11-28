

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE):



Earnings: $642 million in Q4 vs. -$304 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.49 in Q4 vs. -$0.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $680 million or $0.52 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.50 per share Revenue: $7.35 billion in Q4 vs. $7.87 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42 - $0.50 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.9 - $7.3 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken