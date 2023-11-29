Anzeige
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.: NX Belgium Participates in Transport & Logistics Antwerp 2023

TOKYO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Belgium) N.V./S.A. (hereinafter "NX Belgium"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., took part in Transport & Logistics Antwerp 2023 held in Antwerp, Belgium, from Tuesday, October 17, to Thursday, October 19.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202311273387-O1-qRPM7uV1

Photo1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202311273387/_prw_PI2fl_11gUTZI2.png

Photo2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202311273387/_prw_PI3fl_zygi1pi1.jpg

Transport & Logistics Antwerp 2023 is an international exhibition dedicated to showcasing the latest products, services, and innovations in the fields of logistics, transport, information technology, and supply chain management. One of the largest logistics exhibitions in Belgium, this year's event attracted more than 300 exhibitors and 11,000 visitors over the three-day period.

NX Belgium's booth introduced the NX Group's global network and advanced logistics services. Highlighting the Group's commitment to sustainability as one of its key focuses, the booth drew attention to the Group's initiatives to achieve sustainable societies by such means as giving away reusable tote bags and pens to booth visitors.

The NX Group will continue meeting the challenges of its customers in Europe and supporting their business expansion through its global network and accumulated expertise in advanced logistics.

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nx-belgium-participates-in-transport--logistics-antwerp-2023-301999974.html

