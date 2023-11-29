

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Prosus N.V. (PROSY, PROSF), a Dutch investment company, on Wednesday reported a rise in net profit for the first-half of 2023, amidst an increase in revenue and a decline in loss from impairment of equity-accounted investments.



For the six-month period to September 30, Prosus posted a net profit of $3.367 billion or 128 cents per share, higher than $2.516 billion or 89 cents per share, recorded for the same period previous year.



Profit from continuing operations increased to $3.590 billion from last year's $2.538 billion.



Loss from discontinued operations surged to $223 million from $22 million a year ago.



Profit before taxation stood at $3.669 billion as against $2.554 billion in previous year.



Operating loss was $415 million, higher than $86 million last year.



Loss from impairment of equity-accounted investments narrowed to $175 million from last year's $1.458 billion.



Gains on partial disposal of equity-accounted investment improved to $2.861 billion from $2.771 billion in 2022.



Share of equity-accounted results were at $1.152 billion, compared with $1.059 billion a year ago.



Revenue was $2.556 billion, up from last year's $2.269 billion.



