

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) said that it has agreed to acquire Rabbit's Tale, a Bangkok-based creative and digital experience agency. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.



Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.



Founded in 2010, Rabbit's Tale offers digital customer experience solutions, from retail experiences to customer relationship management and loyalty programs, hyper-personalized marketing to experience designs and digital platform development.



Accenture noted that Rabbit's Tale's team of about 120 employees across advertising, data & interactive and customer experience solutions business groups will join Accenture Song in Thailand and build upon Accenture's strategy, design, performance, technology and large-scale operations capabilities to help clients navigate and create transformational change.



