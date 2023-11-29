Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2023) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), is announcing robust revenue growth for Luxora. In October, the company achieved revenue of approximately $320,000, followed by nearly $285,000 in November. "We're pleased with this consistent upward trend, which is a direct result of the dedicated efforts of our Swiss wholesale division," states Jan Schwager, CEO at Luxora. "This success is a testament to our exceptional team and our ability to leverage our network of partners. Our strategy enables us to provide high-quality products at competitive prices in this dynamic market."

Additionally, the Company has entered into a new agreement with a Swiss wholesale firm to provide clones of one of Switzerland's most popular CBD varieties to an Austrian producer. In exchange, Luxora will receive up to 150 kg per month of the resulting harvest, which the Swiss client, having the first right of refusal, may acquire. "This deal highlights our robust position in genetic expertise and expands our presence in the Austrian market through HolistiCH GmbH's local office. It's another enduring partnership that showcases Luxora's strength as a dependable player in the CBD clone and flower market," comments Jan Schwager.

Moreover, the Company has secured two additional Letters of Intent with Hanf im Glück (https://hanf-im-glueck.shop) and Thank You Jane (https://www.thankyoujane.de), enhancing Luxora Solutions' footprint in Germany. "We are pleased to witness such robust interest from these two major players in our innovative rental growing infrastructure. Hanf im Glück has a well-entrenched position in the German CBD market, notably through its widespread franchise network, while Thank You Jane is a renowned CBD E-Commerce brand in Germany. As the legislative details of Germany's legalization of cannabis are being finalized, the interest in Luxora's solutions continues to surge, and we eagerly await the commencement of our first projects," stated Stefan Röhrl, CSO of Luxora.

About CBD of Denver, Inc. (BERLINER INNOVATION)

CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on acquiring profitable assets at attractive valuations to create value for shareholders. The company's team is dedicated to sourcing high-margin, innovative products that align with its values. The Company is offering a number of innovative consumer products through Libra 9 GmbH, such as the Magic Lappen and the BerlinR13 Anti-Slip solution.

About LUXORA LLC

LUXORA LLC is a trailblazing entity in the European cannabis industry, with offices spanning the USA and Europe. Our core expertise revolves around unlocking the potential of the legalized cannabis market, offering infrastructure solutions and consulting tailored to the dynamic needs of this rapidly expanding sector. With a profound understanding of the opportunities and challenges brought forth by legalization, our experienced team is dedicated to pioneering the future of the legal cannabis market in Europe. Our offerings range from consulting and market research to product development and distribution solutions, aimed at simplifying the path to legalization for our esteemed clients.

