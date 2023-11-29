

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $349.19 million, or $2.26 per share. This compares with $153.50 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Synopsys, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $490.94 million or $3.17 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.0% to $1.60 billion from $1.28 billion last year.



Synopsys, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $349.19 Mln. vs. $153.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.26 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.04 -Revenue (Q4): $1.60 Bln vs. $1.28 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.40 - $3.45 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1630 - $1660 Mln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken