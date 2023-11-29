Nextech3D.ai Reports 2023 Third Quarter Earnings

YTD Revenue up 97% Compared to Same Period Last Year

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 29 , 2023 / Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to report its financial and operating results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Please join Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer and Andrew Chan, Chief Financial Officer after the close today November 29, 2023 at 5:00 P.M. ET where Nextech3D.ai will host a conference call to discuss these financial results.

Evan Gappelberg - CEO Commentary

"We continue to build towards our future with solid year over year growth of +97% across our business. While I'm personally disappointed that we didn't see Amazon open seller central in Q3 and consequently our revenue spike, I'm also confident that it is in motion and likely to happen in Q1, 2024." He continued, "In the fast-evolving world of technology, adaptability is key to sustained success. Our investment in our AI library of 3D meshes or parts is setting us up for success in 2024. We are on the cusp of a significant breakthrough that promises to have a materially positive impact on our business in 2024 and beyond. As AI and 3D models continue to shape the future for e-commerce, we have positioned ourselves at the forefront of this transformative wave. We are ready to see results and capitalize on our AI capabilities in a pivotal way starting in Q1 2024."

Highlights - 9 Months Ending Ending September 30, 2023:

Year to date revenue +97% compared to same period last year;

Q3 revenue +30% compared to same period last year;

Gross profit year to date +18% compared to same period last year

Delivery of 60,000+ 3D models to date

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position



30-Sep-23 31-Dec-22 ASSETS



Current



Cash & cash equivalents 2,988,700 3,777,117 Receivables 102,749 744,331 Deferred asset 91,168 256,818 Contract asset 218,100 332,197 Prepaid expenses 407,591 310,906 Inventory - 45,289 Non current assets held for sale - 501,188 Total current assets 3,808,308 5,967,846

Equipment 291,637 278,463 Deferred consideration 206,850 - Right of use asset - 829,278 Finance lease receivable on sublease 898,578 - Intangible assets 1,688,111 3,313,741 Goodwill 6,560,040 6,746,378 Total assets 13,453,524 17,135,706

LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,484,625 2,641,918 Factoring liability 505,847 - Deferred revenue 299,222 437,746 Lease liability 148,037 222,250 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale - 92,532 Total current liabilities 4,437,731 3,394,446

Lease liability - non current 516,511 582,586 Deferred tax liabilities 12,000 29,974 Total liabilities 4,966,242 4,007,006

Shareholders' Equity Share capital 90,530,169 83,271,707 Reserves 16,234,630 12,754,706 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 883,405 827,101 Shareholder's equity attributable to Nextech shareholders (102,334,982 ) (85,898,862 ) Total common shareholders' equity 5,313,222 10,954,652 Non controlling interest 3,174,060 2,174,048 Total equity 8,487,282 13,128,700 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 13,453,524 17,135,706





Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss





QTD

YTD

30-Sep-23 30-Sep-22 30-Sep-23 30-Sep-22

$ $ $ $ Revenue 1,178,377 908,227 3,882,804 1,970,383 Cost of sales (1,035,692 ) (348,447 ) (2,678,033 ) (950,233 ) Gross profit 142,685 559,780 1,204,771 1,020,150

Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 867,586 1,177,539 3,876,879 4,079,251 General and administrative 1,992,096 2,112,681 7,376,579 9,075,983 Research and development 1,063,667 1,157,408 2,820,833 3,064,874 Stock based compensation 1,305,299 311,301 3,560,441 1,768,392 Amortization 565,064 597,354 1,595,817 2,076,161 Right of use amortization - 166,023 55,728 204,476 Depreciation 19,580 47,943 64,457 111,182 Operating profit (loss) (5,670,607 ) (5,010,469 ) (18,145,963 ) (19,360,169 )

Other income (expense): Gain on sublease recognition - - 120,626 - Loss on asset disposal - - (85,679 ) - Loss (gain) on short-term investments - 90,744 - 90,744 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 519,944 529,564 (43,542 ) 931,587 Profit (Loss) before income taxes (5,150,663 ) (4,390,161 ) (18,154,558 ) (18,337,838 )

Current income tax expense - (7,128 ) (18,039 ) (21,384 ) Deferred income tax recovery (203,306 ) 126,777 - 387,562 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (5,353,969 ) (4,270,512 ) (18,172,597 ) (17,971,660 )

Income (loss) from discontinued operations (108,451 ) (133,252 ) (452,697 ) (3,129,201 ) Net loss (5,462,420 ) (4,403,764 ) (18,625,294 ) (21,100,861 )

Other comprehensive income (loss) Exchange differences on translating foreign operations, continuing operations (301,569 ) (173,184 ) 56,304 (188,316 ) Comprehensive income (loss) (5,763,989 ) (4,576,948 ) (18,568,990 ) (21,289,177 )

Net loss from C/O attributed to: Parent (3,609,011 ) (4,270,512 ) (15,233,423 ) (17,971,660 ) Non controlling interest - PL (1,744,958 ) - (2,939,174 ) -

Net loss from D/O attributed to: Parent (108,451 ) (133,252 ) (452,697 ) (3,129,201 ) Non controlling interest - PL - - - -

Comprehensive loss attributed to: Parent (4,019,031 ) (4,576,948 ) (15,629,816 ) (21,289,177 ) Non controlling interest (1,744,958 ) - (2,939,174 ) -

Loss per share from C/O - basic and diluted (0.03 ) (0.04 ) (0.14 ) (0.18 )



Loss per share from D/O - basic and diluted (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.03 )

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 116,483,966 98,641,286 111,118,475 99,201,669



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows





YTD 30-Sep-23 30-Sep-22 Operating activities:



Net loss (18,625,294 ) (21,100,861 ) Items not affecting cash Amortization of intangible assets 1,595,817 2,076,161 Amortization of ROU 55,728 204,476 Depreciation of property and equipment 64,457 111,182 Expenses paid by shares 474,250 1,446,852 Interest expense from lease 21,623 22,043 Interest income from sublease (26,774 ) - Impairment of intangible assets & goodwill 184,097 2,702,313 Income tax expense (recovery) 18,039 - Deferred tax expense (recovery) - (387,562 ) Gain on short-term investment - (90,744 ) Gain on sublease recognition (120,626 ) - Loss on asset disposal 85,679 - Loss on PET disposal 173,534 - Stock based compensation 3,560,441 1,768,392 Changes in non-cash working capital balances Receivables 641,582 438,862 Deferred asset 165,650 (260,639 ) Contract asset 114,097 124,510 Prepaid expenses (96,685 ) 277,032 Inventory 45,289 2,251,124 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 914,842 (451,613 ) Factor liability 505,847 - Deferred revenue (138,524 ) (137,166 ) Total operating cash flow (10,386,931 ) (11,005,638 )

Cashflows from investing activities Purchase of equipment (162,813 ) (83,606 ) Payments received from sublease 16,577 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities, continuing operations (146,236 ) (83,606 )

Cashflows from financing activities NTAR - Net proceeds from private placements 4,778,060 8,938,406 NTAR - Proceeds from Employee Pay Program 2,388,698 1,488,526 Proceeds from securities issuances to NCI 2,682,260 - Repayment of loan - (90,896 ) Payments of lease liability (157,224 ) (282,787 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities, continuing operations 9,691,794 10,053,249

Effects of foreign exchange on cash 52,956 (910,835 ) Change in cash during the period (841,373 ) (1,035,995 ) Cash, beginning of period 3,777,117 7,237,296 Cash, end of period 2,988,700 5,290,466

Taxes paid - 21,790 Interest paid 21,623 23,457 Interest received from sublease 4,510 - Interest received from GIC 78,246 73,721



Earnings Call Details:

Title: Nextech3D.ai 2023 Third Quarter Earnings and Conference Call

Nextech3D.ai 2023 Third Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Call Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Wednesday, November 29, 2023. Time: 5:00 PM (GMT-04:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Participant Details:

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 330-2024

1 (888) 330-2024 Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0187

1 (646) 960-0187 Conference ID: 7778367

7778367 Webcast Attendee URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/498235428

For those unable to join the live event, a recording of the presentation will be posted on the Company's Investor Relations website.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY)(FSE:E65) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C ) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

