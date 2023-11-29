

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled RMB233.33 million, or RMB3.36 per share. This compares with RMB182.42 million, or RMB2.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Noah Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB232.45 million or RMB3.35 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.3% to RMB453.49 million from RMB376.93 million last year.



Noah Holdings Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): RMB233.33 Mln. vs. RMB182.42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB3.36 vs. RMB2.63 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB453.49 Mln vs. RMB376.93 Mln last year.



