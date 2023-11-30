

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - thyssenkrupp AG (TYEKF.PK), a German industry and technology company, on Thursday announced that it has appointed Jens Schulte as Chief Financial Officer. The appointment will be effective in the second half of the fiscal year.



Schulte is replacing Klaus Keysberg, who will be leaving the company at the end of his current contract.



Schulte is currently the finance chief of Schott AG.



Addiotonally, Volkmar Dinstuhl and Ilse Henne will be appointed to the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp, effective January 1, 2024. All appointments are made for three years.



Dinstuhl most recently was the CEO of thyssenkrupp Multi Tracks, while Henne is a member of the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp Materials Services.



Currently, thyssenkrupp shares are trading at 7.04 EUR, up 0.26% in Germany.



