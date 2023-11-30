Energy giant BP announced today it would take full ownership of solar and wind energy developer Lightsource BP once a deal - pertaining to the purchase of the remaining renewables company's shares BP does not own - goes through next year.British oil and gas company BP announced today in a press release that it had come to an agreement with UK-based PV producer Lightsource BP to purchase the remaining 50.03% of Lightsource BP's shares it does not already own. Once the deal closes, which is expected for mid-2024, BP will control all of Lightsource BP. The company paid £254 million ($321 million) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...