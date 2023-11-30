

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Berkshire Blanket & Home Company have recalled about 29,8740 heated throws and blankets due to fire and thermal burn hazards.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled electric throws and blankets may overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. The firm has received nine reports of the throws and blankets burning, melting or overheating. No injuries have been reported.



The recall involves Berkshire Blanket Heated Throws and Blankets sold in a variety of colors and patterns, including blue, cream, gray, hummus, striped blue and snowflake. The throws and blankets sold at L.L. Bean are L.L. Bean and Berkshire Blanket branded and online at berkshireblanket.com, amazon.com, target.com, macys.com and qvc.com from August 2022 through October 2023 for between $50 and $180.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled electric throws and blankets and contact Berkshire Blanket & Home Co. for a full refund.



