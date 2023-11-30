

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release October figures for unemployment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The jobless (2.6 percent) and the jobs-to-applicant ratio (1.29) are both seen unchanged.



Japan also will see Q3 numbers for capital expenditures, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 3.4 percent - down from 4.5 percent in the three months prior.



South Korea will provide November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance; in October, imports were down 9.7 percent on year and exports rose an annual 5.1 percent for a trade surplus of $1.63 billion.



Indonesia will release November data for consumer prices; in the previous month, overall inflation was up 0.17 percent on month and 2.56 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 1.91 percent.



Finally, several of the regional nations will see their respective November manufacturing PMI results from S&P Global, including Australia (Judo Bank), Japan (Jibun Bank), Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and China (Caixin).



