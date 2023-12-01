

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in November, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.3.



That's down from 48.7 in October and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Contributing to the sub-50.0 PMI reading was a further contraction in output levels, and one that was the strongest seen in nine months. The downturn reportedly reflected production adjustments in response to weaker demand and a lack of new product launches.



There was also a sustained contraction in new orders midway through the final quarter of 2023. The rate of decline sharpened from October amid cooling demand in both domestic and international markets.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken