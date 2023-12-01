

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure Plc (3IN.L), an investment firm, said that it has completed the sale of its around 25 percent stake in Attero, a Dutch waste treatment and recycling company.



The sale, to Ardian, was announced on July 24.



The net proceeds from the sale of 215 million euros will be used to partially repay drawings on 3i Infrastructure's revolving credit facility.



In addition, 3i Infrastructure completed an investment of 30 million pounds in Future Biogas, a producer of biomethane in the UK, to fund the acquisition of two anaerobic digestion plants, currently operated by Future Biogas.



The company noted that the acquisition was in line with its move to grow Future Biogas into a developer, asset owner, and operator of green gas plants in the UK.



