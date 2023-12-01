

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks traded higher on Friday after a survey showed Eurozone factory downturn remained strong in November, but reductions in output, new orders and inventories eased.



The HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, compiled by S&P Global, improved to 44.2 from 43.1 in October.



Closer home, France's manufacturing PMI was little-changed from October's 41-month low of 42.8, nudging up fractionally to 42.9 in November.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 32 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,342 after rising 0.6 percent the previous day.



Banks BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole were seeing modest gains while Societe Generale declined 1.7 percent.



Capgemini slipped half a percent. The information technology services and consulting major said that its Chief Financial Officer, Carole Ferrand, is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities.



