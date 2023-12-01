

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reported topline data from the Phase 2b trial investigating danuglipron in adults with obesity and without type 2 diabetes. The study met primary endpoint showing statistically significant change in body weight from baseline. No new safety signals were reported. High discontinuation rates, greater than 50%, were seen across all doses.



Mikael Dolsten, Chief Scientific Officer & President, Pfizer Research and Development, said: 'Results from ongoing and future studies of the once-daily danuglipron modified release formulation will inform a potential path forward with an aim to improve the tolerability profile and optimize both study design and execution.'



Pfizer said future development of danuglipron will be focused on a once-daily formulation, with pharmacokinetic data anticipated in the first half of 2024.



Danuglipron is an experimental medicine. It is intended to keep blood sugar at healthy levels and work by increasing the amount of insulin released and lowering the amount of glucagon released into the blood. It also slows down the digestion of food.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken