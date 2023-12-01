Anzeige
WKN: A0B6R5 | ISIN: LT0000109274 | Ticker-Symbol: ZS4
Stuttgart
01.12.23
14:28 Uhr
0,120 Euro
+0,001
+0,84 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
01.12.2023 | 14:10
Observation status is continued to apply to AB Snaige

Nasdaq Vilnius has decided to apply an additional reason for the granting of
observation status to AB Snaige based on the Company's announcement as of
27-11-2023 about the revised draft restructuring plan and the further actions
planned to be taken to implement it. 

The Nasdaq Vilnius decision continues to apply to AB "Snaige" on observation
status regarding the notification received on 3 October 2023 from its main
shareholder UAB EDS INVEST 3 regarding the intention to make a mandatory
non-competitive tender offer for the acquisition of the remaining shares of AB
Snaige. 

The reason for the observation status applied to the Company on 30-05-2022 by
Nasdaq Vilnius decision considering that AB Snaige publicly announced that
shareholders' equity of the Company became lower than ½ of the authorized
capital of the Company, also remains valid. 

The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants.





Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
