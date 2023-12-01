Observation status is continued to apply to AB Snaige

Nasdaq Vilnius has decided to apply an additional reason for the granting of observation status to AB Snaige based on the Company's announcement as of 27-11-2023 about the revised draft restructuring plan and the further actions planned to be taken to implement it. The Nasdaq Vilnius decision continues to apply to AB "Snaige" on observation status regarding the notification received on 3 October 2023 from its main shareholder UAB EDS INVEST 3 regarding the intention to make a mandatory non-competitive tender offer for the acquisition of the remaining shares of AB Snaige. The reason for the observation status applied to the Company on 30-05-2022 by Nasdaq Vilnius decision considering that AB Snaige publicly announced that shareholders' equity of the Company became lower than ½ of the authorized capital of the Company, also remains valid. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.