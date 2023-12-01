Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Massive Neubewertung dieser Lithium-Aktie ist jetzt überfällig!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
Tradegate
29.11.23
18:32 Uhr
19,480 Euro
-0,520
-2,60 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,10020,15019:41
20,10020,15019:34
ACCESSWIRE
01.12.2023 | 18:50
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Albertsons Companies' Seattle Division Is Largest Corporate Donor for Seattle Children's Hospital Immunotherapy Research

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / Albertsons Companies' Seattle Division has partnered with Seattle Children's Hospital since 2015, raising funds annually in support of the hospital's pediatric cancer immunotherapy research and mission to provide hope, care and cures to help every child live the healthiest and most fulfilling life possible. In total, more than $11 million has been raised for research thanks to the generous donations of our customers and community members, helping Seattle Children's provide groundbreaking treatments to kids otherwise out of options.

This past summer, members of the Seattle Division team were delighted to join the unveiling of Seattle Children's immunotherapy treatment center, named "Safeway Albertsons Cancer and Blood Disorders Center" in honor of our strong partnership and commitment to healthy futures for all. The event included a check presentation of $1.4 million.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/812366/albertsons-companies-seattle-division-is-largest-corporate-donor-for-seattle-childrens-hospital-immunotherapy-research

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.