

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - About 84,000 Tiblue stainless steel children's cups sold exclusively on Amazon.com have been recalled due to high lead content.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the bottom exterior of the stainless-steel cups contains an accessible solder bead with levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.



In addition, the lid can crack and break during use producing sharp edges and small parts, posing laceration and choking hazards to children.



The recall involves 8 oz and 12 oz models of Tiblue Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children's Cups sold in pairs. Both sizes of the recalled cups were sold in 11 different color combinations, including a matching straw: Pink+Purple, Blue+Green, Turqouise+Magenta, Coral+Indigo, Lemon+Mint, Gray+Slate, Mint+Blush, Lilac+Baby Blue, Rainbow+Mermaid, Dinosaur+Shark, Unicorn+Dinosaur. 'Tiblue' is printed on the front bottom of the cups.



The company has asked its customers to immediately take the cups away from children, stop using them and contact FENGM for a full refund.



The products were sold on Amazon.com from August 2021 through July 2023 for about $20.



