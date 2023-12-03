

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia is scheduled to see a batch of data on Monday, highlighting an otherwise light day for Asia-Pacific activity. On tap are Q3 numbers for business inventories and company gross operating profits, as well as October figures for home loans and retail sales.



Business inventories are expected to sink 0.6 percent on quarter after dropping 1.9 percent in Q2. Gross operating profits are seen lower by 0.5 percent on quarter after tumbling 13.1 percent in the three months prior.



Home loans are expected to rise 0.8 percent on month after easing 0.1 percent in September. Retail sales are expected to dip 0.2 percent on month after jumping 0.9 percent in the previous month.



Japan will see November numbers for its monetary base; in October, the base jumped 9.5 percent on year.



New Zealand will provide Q3 data for terms of trade; in the previous three months, terms were up 0.4 percent on quarter, with import prices down 1.0 percent and export prices down 0.6 percent.



