Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim joins Circularity Task Force at COP28



04.12.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Founding member of Sustainable Markets Initiative's (SMI) Circularity Task Force to scale up circular construction

Complements Holcim's goal of recycling over 10 million tons of construction demolition materials by 2025

Task Force aligned to Terra Carta principles putting nature, people and planet at heart of global value creation Holcim has become a founding member of the Sustainable Markets Initiative's (SMI) Circularity Task Force, launched at COP28 in Dubai, to accelerate our world's shift to a circular economy. This task force aims to close essential material loops to advance climate action, while preserving nature's resources and planetary boundaries. This commitment adds to Holcim's leadership in circular construction, a driver of its decarbonization journey, which includes the goal of recycling more than 10 million tons of construction demolition materials by 2025. The Circularity Task Force is aligned with the Terra Carta charter putting nature, people and planet at the heart of global value creation through real economy action. Jan Jenisch, Chairman and CEO of Holcim: "With our world's rising population and urbanization, we need to build better with less to raise living standards for all while preserving nature. Circularity is a gamechanger to make this happen at scale. At Holcim we are driving circular construction across all metropolitan areas where we operate to build cities from cities, recycling construction demolition materials into new building solutions. I am excited to be joining like-minded organizations to accelerate the shift to a more circular future together." By building cross-sector collaboration, Holcim together with the other founding members of the Circularity Task Force - Gemini Corp, Dubai Airports, Investcorp, and LGT Group - will champion tangible, scalable and sustainable circular business practices, while raising awareness about supportive regulatory frameworks. As a global leader in recycling, circularity is at the core of Holcim's decarbonization journey. Building new from old, Holcim recycles nearly 7 million tons of construction demolition materials each year into new building solutions. That represents over 1,000 truck loads of materials every day. Accelerating this pace, in Europe alone, Holcim aims to recycle over 20 million tons of Construction Demolition Materials by 2030, by scaling up its ECOCycle® circular technology to reach 150 sites in Europe by 2030. With its ECOCycle® circular technology, Holcim can recycle 100% of construction demolition materials across a broad range of applications, from decarbonized raw materials in low-carbon cement formulation, to recycled aggregates in circular concrete. Its ECOCycle® circular technology enables concrete, cement and aggregates to contain from 10% to 100% recycled construction demolition materials inside with no compromise in performance, while reducing their environmental footprint. About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 29.2 billion in 2022. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com , and by following us on LinkedIn . Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future. Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website ( www.holcim.com ) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.



End of Media Release

