

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Life Holding AG (SZLMY.PK, SLHN.VX) said on Monday that its Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Frost, will step down at its Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024.



Subsequently, the Group has appointed its current Chief Financial Officer, Matthias Aellig, as new CEO with effect from May 16, 2024.



Aellig has held key positions at Swiss Life since 2010, initially as Chief Risk Officer and since 2019 as CFO.



In addition, Swiss Life has appointed, Marco Gerussi, as CFO with effect from May 16, 2024. He joined Group in 2010 and has held management positions in risk management and finance.



Since 2018, he has been serving as Head of Finance Transformation. In addition, he took over as Head of Group IT in 2023.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken