

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Compass Group Plc (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK), a British food services company, said that it has entered into a deal with BNP Paribas Arbitrage S.N.C. to repurchase of up to of $250 million of the company's shares of 11 1/20 pence each from December 4, 2023 to May 8, 2024 at the latest.



This H1 buyback is the initial stage of the company's $500 million share previously announced repurchase drive, which is expected to be completed in 2024.



The purpose of the H1 repurchase program is to reduce the share capital of the Group.



BNPP will make its trading decisions in relation to the company's shares independently of, and uninfluenced by, the company, Compass Group said.



