

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) has entered into a clinical study collaboration and supply agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to evaluate the efficacy and safety of IDE397, its investigational small molecule MAT2A inhibitor, in combination with Gilead's Trodelvy, a Trop-2 directed antibody-drug conjugate, in a Phase 1 trial for treatment of MTAP-Deletion Bladder Cancer. Gilead will provide drug supply to IDEAYA, which will be the sponsor of the Phase 1 combination trial.



IDE397 is a potent and selective small molecule inhibitor targeting methionine adenosyltransferase 2a, in patients having solid tumors with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletion. IDEAYA is evaluating IDE397 in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial.



