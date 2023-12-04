

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Monday said the expiration of tender offer to acquire POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) has been extended to December 15 from the original plan of December 1.



This extension of tender offer is for satisfying the minimum tender condition. All regulatory approvals necessary for the consummation of the transaction have been obtained, Lilly said in a statement.



The purchase price that Lilly has offered remains at $12.50 per share in cash.



According to Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary and paying agent for the tender offer, as on Dec. 1, about 26,374,912 Shares have been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn in the tender offer, approximately 24.75% of shares.



