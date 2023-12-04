

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - A weak global sentiment ahead of key monthly data releases weighed on trading mood at London bourse. The FTSE 100 benchmark reversed course after a rebound in the past week. Losses were led by mining as well as oil and gas sectors. Lower commodity prices also abetted the decline.



FTSE 100 oscillated between 7,529.35 and 7,476.85 as compared with the previous day's closing level of 7,529.35.



The benchmark index of the London Stock Exchange is currently trading at 7,498.56, having slipped 0.41 percent on an overnight basis.



In the 100-scrip index, only 42 are trading in the overnight negative zone.



Rolls Royce Holdings and Ocado Group have both gained more than 3.5 percent. DS Smith gained 2.1 percent. JD Sports Fashion, B&M European Value Retail, Taylor Wimpey, St James's Place, Pearson, Rightmove, all gained more than 1 percent.



Anglo American as well as Flutter Entertainment declined more than 3 percent. Glencore, Rio Tinto, United Utilities Group, BP and Shell all declined more than 2 percent.



Dollar Index edged up 0.03 percent to 103.30, whereas the GBP/USD pair decreased 0.15 percent overnight to 1.2681. The sterling ranged between $1.2725 and $1.2654 in the day's trade.



Yields on U.K.'s ten-year bonds jumped 1.74 percent to the level of 4.2130 percent. The same was 4.141 percent a day earlier.



