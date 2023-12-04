Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2023) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), is excited to announce the launch of Luxora Real Estate AG in Switzerland. In 2024, this venture aims to raise 10 million CHF for the acquisition of commercial real estate properties in Germany. Luxora Holding AG will retain a 51% stake in this new enterprise, while the remaining 49% will be used to raise capital from investors to purchase the real estate, ensuring that CBDD's existing stock will not be diluted. To achieve this goal, Luxora will collaborate with a fundraising office in Switzerland, which will begin its efforts in December to secure the necessary funds.

Luxora Real Estate plans to acquire commercial properties and transform them into cutting-edge Indoor-Farming facilities. These revamped spaces are intended for lease to the burgeoning cannabis club scene in Germany. "We are excited about the synergies that Luxora Real Estate will bring, especially in providing rental growing infrastructure to cannabis clubs in Germany," states Jan Schwager, CEO at Luxora. "Given the dynamic nature of Germany's cannabis market and the prospects for continued investment in its commercial real estate sector, Luxora Real Estate will considerably enhance our portfolio. It will secure revenue streams within our group and contribute to sustainable, long-term value."

The company has already pinpointed the first two potential properties in the greater Berlin area, marking a promising start for this venture. With the recent announcements about the legal framework for cannabis clubs in Germany set to take effect at the beginning of July 2024, the company is well-positioned to offer world-class infrastructure as soon as these regulations are implemented.

About CBD of Denver, Inc. (BERLINER INNOVATION)

CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on acquiring profitable assets at attractive valuations to create value for shareholders. The company's team is dedicated to sourcing high-margin, innovative products that align with its values. The Company is offering a number of innovative consumer products through Libra 9 GmbH, such as the Magic Lappen and the BerlinR13 Anti-Slip solution.

About LUXORA LLC

LUXORA LLC is a trailblazing entity in the European cannabis industry, with offices spanning the USA and Europe. Our core expertise revolves around unlocking the potential of the legalized cannabis market, offering infrastructure solutions and consulting tailored to the dynamic needs of this rapidly expanding sector. With a profound understanding of the opportunities and challenges brought forth by legalization, our experienced team is dedicated to pioneering the future of the legal cannabis market in Europe. Our offerings range from consulting and market research to product development and distribution solutions, aimed at simplifying the path to legalization for our esteemed clients.

