Xcyte Digital Corp.: Xcyte Digital Produces Second Metaverse Spectrum Business Conference and Launches Inaugural Pitch Fest

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / Xcyte Digital Corp. (TSXV:XCYT) ("Xcyte" or the "Company"), a spatial computing event technology aggregator and developer providing a high value, cost-effective, multi-platform subscription service to host online virtual and immersive events, announced that it will produce the second annual Metaverse Spectrum Business Conference and Expo on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

The Metaverse Spectrum Business Conference and Expo is a leading event that brings together visionaries, entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts. Through engaging panel discussions, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities, the conference aims to foster collaboration, innovation, and investment within the Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Web3D ecosystem. This year's Metaverse Spectrum Business Conference and Expo will include more than 1,500 attendees, 30 exhibitors, and 100 speakers.

The Conference Keynote will be delivered by David S. Rose, CEO, Gust, a global platform for founding, operating, and investing in scalable, high-growth companies. Global thought leaders speaking at the show include Neil Trevett, Vice President of Developer Ecosystems at NVIDIA & President of Khronos; Subroto Mukherjee, Strategy Lead & Cross Industry Solutions at Microsoft; Frank Diana, Managing Partner at Tata Consultancy Services and Futurist; Lee Margetts, UKAEA Chair of Digital Engineering at Fusion Energy; and Ginger Shimp, Global Content Lead for Industries & Sustainability at SAP.

The show will also showcase notable authors such as Luis Bravo Martins (Metaversed: See Beyond The Hype), Wagner Au (Making a Metaverse That Matters: From Snow Crash & Second Life to A Virtual World Worth Fighting For) and Leslie Shannon (Virtual Natives: How a New Generation is Revolutionizing the Future of Work, Play, and Culture), generously sponsored by Skolay. Together, the line up of speakers and exhibitors will provide a tremendous resource for attendees interested in spatial computing and AI.

Xcyte Digital will debut a beta version of its new intelligent AI based event support concierge service provided by life-like avatars located throughout the show. Attendees are encouraged to use these services to help navigate the show and optimize their experience. For further information and registration details, please visit https://metaversebusinessconference.com/ .

Xcyte Digital also announced that it will produce the inaugural Pitch Fest at the Metaverse Spectrum Business Conference and Expo on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Over 25 innovative companies in the AI, VR, Web3, and AR industries will pitch their businesses to venture capital firms, investment banks, private investors, and angel investors.

The companies presenting at Pitch Fest are FOUNDAT, Hello3dworld, Sparsa AI, Dropkey, Panoram AG, Virtual Round Ballers, Shotam, Cryptomate, Thinakble, sosha.ai, Bond500, MidPay AI, Human Creator Alliance, Mindsage, Metaseat, ShivaTec Internacional, 18004heaven, Truescope, Appalachia Impact Gaming, Warpme.io, Xcyte Digital, Khaotic Gaming, Travel Advances, Collimation.tv, Cross Metaverse Avatars, Simul and Posh Multiverse/Ballin in the Metaverse. Notable investors attending Pitch Fest are SC Ventures, Focus Investment Banking, Spouting Rock Asset Management, London Real Ventures, and Newbridge Securities Corporation, among many others.

The Pitch Fest Keynote will be delivered by Costantino Roselli, Founder & CEO of NTZNS. The Pitch Fest will take place within the Metaverse and is proudly sponsored by NewsDirect, a leading provider of news distribution and media monitoring services.

Randy Selman, CEO of Xcyte Digital, will be presenting at the Pitch Fest at 11:00AM Eastern Time on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

This collaboration event exemplifies the growing interest and support from key industry players in the potential of AI, spatial computing and the metaverse. For further information and registration details, please visit https://metaversebusinessconference.com/pitch-fest/ .

Finally, the Metaverse 100 awards ceremony will be held on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, and will recognize groundbreaking products and services that embody raw innovation, unique features, and remarkable contributions to the advancement of AI and spatial computing technology. Award categories include Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Metaverse and Web3. The Awards are not limited to the best-selling products; rather, they recognize those that challenge the status quo, offer fresh perspectives, and deliver exceptional results in the industry. The winners will be chosen by a panel of esteemed industry judges that are experts, thought leaders and prominent figures in the digital, AI, and Web3 sectors.

About Xcyte Digital Inc.

Xcyte Digital (TSXV: XCYT) is a spatial computing event technology aggregator and developer providing a high value, cost-effective, multi-platform subscription service to host online virtual and immersive events. Xcyte was formed in 2022 through an amalgamation of operating businesses & assets in the virtual & immersive event sectors. The Company went public on the TSX Venture exchange on November 15, 2023. Based in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Xcyte has operations in London, UK, Charlotte, NC and Union, NJ. Xcyte provides immersive event technology, virtual event technology and event support services. Visit us at xcytedigital.com

