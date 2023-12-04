

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar fell against its most major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The loonie touched 108.14 against the yen, setting a 4-day low.



The loonie weakened to 1.4735 against the euro and 1.3551 against the greenback, off an early high of 1.4672 and more than a 2-month high of 1.3479, respectively.



The loonie is poised to challenge support around 106.00 against the yen, 1.48 against the euro and 1.38 against the greenback.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken