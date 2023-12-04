

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's industrial production declined for the eighth straight month in October, though at a weaker rate, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.



Industrial production dropped 0.9 percent year-on-year in October, much slower than the 6.3 percent decrease in September.



Excluding energy, industrial output fell 3.1 percent in October, compared to a 5.8 percent decline in the prior month.



Among large industrial groups, production in the intermediate goods sector fell 1.3 percent from last year, while that in the energy segment showed a sharp rebound of 14.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production recovered 3.7 percent versus a 3.2 percent fall in the preceding month.



