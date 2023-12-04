

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar advanced against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday, as investors awaited a slew of key economic data, including non-farm payrolls, for more clues on interest rate outlook.



Treasury yields rose as investors digested Friday's comments from Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell pushing back on rate-cut bets.



Investors looked ahead to Friday's jobs data, which is expected to show an addition of 180,000 jobs in November, up from 150,000 in October.



Reports on service sector activity, private sector jobs, weekly jobless claims and consumer sentiment will also be released this week.



Data from the Commerce Department showed that U.S. factory orders pulled back much more than expected in October.



The Commerce Department said factory orders plunged by 3.6 percent in October after jumping by a downwardly revised 2.3 percent in September.



The greenback was trading at 0.8737 against the franc and 146.93 against the yen, rebounding from an early more than 4-month low of 0.8666 and near a 3-month low of 146.22, respectively. The greenback is seen finding resistance around 0.92 against the franc and 151.00 against the yen.



The greenback touched 1.0819 against the euro, its highest level since November 14. If the currency rises further, it may locate resistance around the 1.04 level.



The greenback rose to 1.2611 against the pound, from an early 5-day low of 1.2724. On the upside, 1.23 is likely seen as its next resistance level.



The greenback firmed to 1.3562 against the loonie, 0.6621 against the aussie and 0.6163 against the kiwi, reversing from an early more than 2-month low of 1.3479 and more than 4-month lows of 0.6690 and 0.6222, respectively. The currency is poised to find resistance around 1.40 against the loonie, 0.63 against the aussie and 0.59 against the kiwi.



