Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2023) - MYND Life Sciences (CSE: MYND) (OTCQB: MYNDF) ("MYND" or the "Company"), We are delighted to announce the appointment of Mynd Life Sciences current CEO and Director, the Hon. Dr. Lyle Oberg, E.C.A., as the Board Chair of Alberta Health Services (AHS). Dr. Oberg brings a distinguished career in both private practice and public service, having served as Minister of Alberta Learning, Finance, Infrastructure and Transportation, and Social Services. Previously appointed as a board member of the Alberta College of Physicians and Surgeons, Dr. Oberg's new role reflects his qualifications, expertise, and commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Albertans. Alberta Health Services, with approximately 125,000 employees and an annual budget of $16.5 billion, stands as one of Canada's most significant organizations. Dr. Oberg's well-deserved appointment underscores his leadership capabilities.

Concurrently, Mynd announces that Dr. Oberg will transition from the role of CEO to Executive Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. Since founding Mynd in 2021, Dr. Oberg has played a pivotal role in the company's growth, making it Canada's leader in the application of molecularly defined analogues of non-hallucinogenic psilocybins for therapeutic purposes. Under his visionary leadership, Mynd has initiated multiple preclinical and clinical trials to assess the efficacy of its technologies.

In his new role as Executive Chairman, Dr. Oberg will focus on shaping the company's future, emphasizing strategy, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and corporate governance. He will also serve as a mentor for emerging talent, leveraging his extensive experience and industry knowledge to guide the board and senior leadership team. We extend our best wishes to Dr. Oberg in his latest appointment and express our gratitude for his continuing contributions to Mynd's success.

ABOUT MYND LIFE SCIENCES INC.

MYND Life Sciences Inc. is a medical biotech drug research and development company focused on neuro-pharmaceutical and novel drug development, diagnostics and vaccines. MYND is developing new biological entities (NBEs) and new chemical entities (NCEs) and differentiates itself from other (bio)pharmaceutical companies by unique molecular concepts for the applications of psilocybin analogs for overcoming disease. The Company advances pharmaceutical developments through rigorous science and clinical trials while diligently patenting and safeguarding its intellectual property.

For more information and to subscribe to MYND's mailing list, please visit https://myndsciences.com/contact/.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Lih-Ming Tam, CFO

Email: ir@myndsciences.com

Phone: +1 604 813 9795

Web: www.myndsciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MYND to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this release.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189761