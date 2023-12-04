

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beacon (BECN) Monday announced that its Chief Financial Officer Frank Lonegro will be leaving the company to become the chief executive of a publicly traded company outside of the building products industry.



Beacon has commenced a formal search for its next CFO. Lonegro will remain with the company until February 1, 2024, to provide a seamless transition.



'We are thrilled for Frank to have the opportunity to lead a company and wish him continued success in this next role. Since joining us in early 2020, Frank has been a tremendous asset for Beacon and a wonderful business partner for me and the executive team. Together, we set Beacon on a new trajectory, and we are well on our way to unlocking Beacon's full potential,' said Julian Francis, Beacon's President and Chief Executive Officer.



Further, the company also reaffirmed its outlook for the full year 2023, which it provided on November 2, 2023, in connection with its third quarter earnings.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken