

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.35 percent.



Australia also will provide Q3 numbers for current account with forecasts suggesting a surplus of A$3.0 billion, down from A$7.7 billion in the three months prior.



Japan will release November numbers for Tokyo inflation; in October, overall Tokyo CPI was up 3.3 percent on year and core CPI rose an annual 2.7 percent.



South Korea will see Q3 figures for gross domestic product and November data for consumer prices. In Q2, GDP was up 0.6 percent on quarter and 1.4 percent on year. In October, inflation rose 0.3 percent on month and 3.8 percent on year.



Singapore will release October figures for retail sales; in September, sales were down 1.6 percent on month and up 0.6 percent on year.



A number of markets are expected to see November results for their respective services and composite PMIs, including Australia (Judo), Japan (Jibun), Hong Kong (S&P), Singapore (S&P) and China (Caixin).



Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Tuesday in honor of the king's birthday and will re-open on Wednesday.



