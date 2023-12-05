Tesla's new trucks offer 11.5 kW of power output to homes, and 9.6 kW of output via five plugs.From pv magazine USA In a first for the leading US electric-vehicle manufacturer, Tesla's newly released Cybertruck features vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-home (V2H) capabilities. Although Tesla's website does not specifically state that the vehicle includes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities, it connects to homes with either a Powerwall or Tesla Gateway. In turn, the Powerwall offers V2G capabilities and virtual power plant participation via Tesla Gateway. The home backup specifications feature ...

