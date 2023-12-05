Hansa Biopharma AB: Hansa Biopharma plans restructuring to strengthen long-term competitiveness and advance key deliverables

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma, "Hansa" (NASDAQ Stockholm: HNSA), announced today that it plans to restructure the organisation to better align and focus on key clinical development and commercial priorities. The planned restructuring would result in an approximately 20-25% reduction in the current workforce and will result in approximately 75-85 million SEK in annual savings when implemented. The restructuring is subject to negotiation with relevant trade unions.

Søren Tulstrup, President and CEO, Hansa Biopharma said: "This planned restructuring is an important step in our ongoing efforts to optimize our investment in key value-creating growth opportunities and position the Company for long-term success. While we firmly believe this initiative is a necessary action to help us deliver on our mission, it is a difficult decision as it impacts our most valuable asset - our people. We are grateful for the commitment and relentless efforts of all our colleagues who have worked tirelessly to advance potentially lifesaving medicines for people suffering from serious immunological diseases and conditions and we remain committed to supporting those colleagues impacted by the restructure."

As part of the restructuring, Hansa will notify the Swedish Public Employment Service (Sw. Arbetsförmedlingen) and seek consultations with the trade unions regarding the reorganisation. Decisions regarding employee reductions will take place after the change consultations have been concluded according to local regulations.

This is information that Hansa Biopharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out below, at 13:05 CET on December 5, 2023.

