Clean Vision Corporation Secures Trademark for AquaH Green Hydrogen for Potential $1.4T Market

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV) ("Clean Vision" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sections, proudly announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted the Company a trademark for its branded clean hydrogen, AquaH®. We use this innovative technology, which utilizes waste plastic as a feedstock, to achieve our goal of producing hydrogen from carbon-neutral sources. We believe AquaH® marks a significant leap forward in the quest for clean energy solutions and aligns with Clean Vision's commitment to environmental stewardship, circular economy practices, and sustainable energy technologies.

Clean Vision is dedicated to combating plastic pollution through its subsidiary, Clean-Seas, Inc., which focuses on establishing plastic waste conversion facilities worldwide. Our AquaH® brand of hydrogen is produced in the Company's plastic waste conversion facilities, known as the Plastic Conversion Network, and provides Clean Vision with a differentiated green hydrogen product targeting an array of global applications in what could be a $1.4T annual market by 2050 as indicated in Deloitte's 2023 global green hydrogen outlook.

We believe the hydrogen economy has emerged as a key component in the transition to sustainable energy sources and is expected to play a pivotal role in meeting the world's clean energy goals. Currently, hydrogen is predominantly produced through methods that involve fossil fuels, contributing to carbon emissions. Our view is that green hydrogen produced using renewable energy sources, such as our AquaH®, is particularly vital in achieving a carbon-neutral future.

Clean Vision looks forward to spearheading the clean hydrogen revolution and leveraging the AquaH® trademark to establish itself as a driving force in the transition to a sustainable and eco-friendly energy future.

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision is a public company that operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: www.cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean Vision. It is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global plastic crisis as creating economic opportunity and social benefit across the world. Clean-Seas' goal is to offer "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing plastic feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: www.clean-seas.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

