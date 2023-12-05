

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) reaffirmed 2023 full-year reported EPS forecast, announced on October 19, 2023, of $4.95 to $4.98. Excluding a total 2023 adjustment of $1.10 per share and an unfavorable currency impact of $0.53 per share, earnings per share is anticipated in a range of $6.58 - $6.61, a projected currency-neutral increase of 10.0% to 10.5% from adjusted EPS of $5.98 in 2022.



'We are reaffirming our full-year EPS forecast -with excellent expected 2023 organic top-line growth and double-digit currency-neutral adjusted EPS growth. This is underpinned by the continued strength of our smoke-free portfolio led by our two blockbuster premium brands: IQOS and ZYN,' said Emmanuel Babeau, CFO.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken