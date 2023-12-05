

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Pro, the commercial division within Ford Motor Co. (F), and clean energy company Xcel Energy, Inc. (XEL), announced Tuesday a unique collaboration to support the deployment of 30,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging ports in Xcel Energy service territories across the U.S. by 2030.



Ford Pro and Xcel Energy are launching the 30x30 initiative within Xcel Energy's broader Electric Vehicle Supply Infrastructure (EVSI) program to scale EV adoption and increase access to charging infrastructure for business fleets.



Through the program, most upfront costs for EV charging equipment and installation for businesses will be offset by Xcel Energy. Ford Pro will offer its suite of end-to-end charging solutions to Xcel Energy business customers as part of the effort.



Starting in 2024, 30x30 will be available through Xcel Energy's EVSI program in Colorado and Wisconsin. The program will be expanded to other states over the next six years within Xcel Energy's service territories, pending regulatory approvals, including Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas.



Xcel Energy will install the charging infrastructure for business customers, while Ford Pro will provide Ford Pro Charging equipment and post-installation customer service and support. Business fleets can also benefit from Ford Pro Intelligence, which offers smart charging software and connected solutions like Ford Pro Telematics.



