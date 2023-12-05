

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Greenhouse Gas Center, to provide decision-makers with access to trusted data and analysis on greenhouse gases, has been launched at the annual United Nations Climate Conference.



NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan, and other United States government leaders unveiled the Greenhouse Gas Center at a ceremony held at the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai.



The U.S. Greenhouse Gas Center will serve as a hub for collaboration between agencies across the U.S. government as well as non-profit and private sector partners. Data, information, and computer models from observations from the International Space Station, various satellite and airborne missions, and ground stations are available online.



As the lead implementing agency of the center, NASA partnered with the EPA, National Institute of Standards and Technology, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Science experts from each of these U.S. federal agencies curated this catalog of greenhouse gas datasets and analysis tools.



'A goal of the U.S. Greenhouse Gas Center is to accelerate the collaborative use of Earth science data,' said Argyro Kavvada, center program manager at NASA Headquarters in Washington. 'We're working to get the right data into the hands of people who can use it to manage and track greenhouse gas emissions.'



The center's data catalog includes a curated collection of data sets that provide insights into three key CO2 areas of study: Estimates of greenhouse gas emissions from human activities; Naturally occurring greenhouse gas sources and sinks on land and in the ocean; and Large methane emission event identification and quantification, leveraging aircraft and space-based data.



Built on open-source principles, the U.S. Greenhouse Gas Center's datasets, related algorithms, and supporting code are fully open sourced, according to NASA. This allows anyone to test the data, algorithms, and results.



