

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Curis, Inc. (CRIS), Tuesday said it has reached a clinical trial agreement with the University of Florida to study the combination of emavusertib and pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic melanoma.



'We are pleased to advance the novel combination of emavusertib (IRAK4) and pembrolizumab (anti-PD1) in metastatic melanoma,' said James Dentzer, President and CEO of Curis. 'We are grateful to Merck for their financial support of this study and are excited to begin the exploration of emavusertib's potential as an add-on to standard of care in solid tumor malignancies.'



The study, 'A Phase 1/2 Study of Oral IRAK-4 Inhibitor CA-4948 in Combination With Pembrolizumab Following Stereotactic Radiosurgery in Patients With Melanoma Brain Metastases' (NCT05669352) is expected to begin enrollment in first half 2024.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken